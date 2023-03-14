Northern Ireland contractor Henry Brothers has been appointed on the Ministry of Justice Constructor Services Framework for the first time.

The Magherafelt-based company has been chosen on both national and regional frameworks in support of construction work across the entire justice sector, including courts, prisons, and the Home Office.

Managing director of Henry Brothers Construction, Ian Taylor, said: “Being appointed to the Ministry of Justice Framework for the first time is excellent news for Henry Brothers. Henry Group has a long history of working in the justice sector, and more recently delivered a new £50m prison Block at HMP Maghaberry.

“We are excited to have been appointed on both the national and regional frameworks, which will give us an extensive pipeline of opportunities.

“Henry Brothers is on numerous frameworks, including the Crown Commercial Services Framework, so we are very familiar with working for Government organisations, such as the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO). We look forward to partnering with the organisations under the MoJ Framework to support future construction projects in the justice sector.”

Henry Brothers has been appointed on two Lots in Framework B – construction projects valued at between £5m and £10m. These cover the north region and the Wales and central England region.

In addition, Henry Brothers has been appointed as one of eight contractors on Framework C for national construction schemes valued at between £10m and £30m.

Both Frameworks run for five years and cover work for MoJ Corporate, HM Courts and Tribunals Service, HM Prison and Probation Service, Legal Aid Agency, Office of the Public Guardian, and the Home Office.

The anticipated value of Framework B is expected to be £0.75bn over four regions, while the anticipated value of Framework C is expected to be £0.625bn.

Henry Brothers Construction is part of The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies.

In partnership with its valued clients, it has a proven track record in education, defence, commercial, industrial, transport and healthcare sectors.

