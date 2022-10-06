The survey recognises excellence in sustainability and performance, celebrating those that go above and beyond to reduce the impact of their operations on the environment.

Ian Henry, CSR director at Henry Brothers, said: “As one of only five companies to have ever achieved this in Northern Ireland, we are thrilled that Henry Brothers has once again been recognised for its commitment to acting in a responsible manner.

“Sustainability has been at the heart of our operations for a number of years now but in 2022 we made our biggest commitment to sustainability yet with the launch of our Journey to Net Zero strategy.

“This ambitious plan outlines plans to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 through reducing fuel, electricity, waste, transport usage, air mileage, and delivery mileage carbon.”

Henry Brothers’ platinum status follows on the company from being named the Responsible Business of the Year at BiTC’s Responsible Business Awards in 2021 and achieving Belfast Telegraph’s Outstanding Commitment to Climate Action Award in 2022.

Ian continued: “In addition to our impressive list of eco-friendly initiatives, we recently unveiled our first net-zero carbon facility, Staffordshire University's Nursery and Forest School, with another sustainable build underway at Loughborough University.

“This accolade is a testament to our staff, further cementing their hard work and dedication to having a positive influence on the communities in which we operate.”