The overall scheme, located on Rainey Street, is poised to breathe new life into the area and will comprise of six retail units, two floors of office space and 17 modern apartments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland contractor Henry Brothers has announced the completion of the first phase of its redevelopment project in Magherafelt, marking a major step forward in the revitalisation of the town centre.

The overall development project, located at 17-23 Rainey Street, is poised to breathe new life into the area and will comprise of six retail units, two floors of office space, and 17 modern apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These apartments will be the first new domestic builds in Magherafelt town centre in over five years and the 6 apartments within the first phase are now occupied.

The development’s first tenant is Jude Law Boutique, a longstanding local retailer which employs over 10 members of staff and offers customers the latest in women's fashion.

Ian Henry, CR director at Henry Brothers, said: "Henry Brothers is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first phase of our redevelopment works on Rainey Street. This project represents a significant investment by Henry Brothers and is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the local community.

“We are delighted to have welcomed local business Jude Law Boutique as our very first tenant. Everyone at Henry Brothers wishes Jude every success and we look forward to continuing our work on the next phase of this transformative project."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The completed development features a three-storey building fronting Rainey Street and a four-storey building leading onto Postman's Lane. Works are due for completion in May 2024.

Jude Law, owner at Jude Law Boutique, added: "Relocating to our brand-new unit on Rainey Street is an exciting chapter for Jude Law Boutique. We are thrilled to partner with Henry Brothers and to be part of the enhancement of Magherafelt's vibrant town centre.