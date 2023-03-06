Northern Ireland contractor Henry Brothers has unveiled ambitious plans which will see the company invest over £2million into major redevelopment works on Rainey Street, Magherafelt.

The works will result in six retail units, two floors of office space, and 17 apartments, which will be the first new domestic builds in Magherafelt town centre for over five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Henry, CR director at Henry Brothers, said: “As a responsible business, we are hugely excited to reveal these plans for our Rainey Street project and to build upon our efforts to improve our local community.

“The redevelopment of Rainey Street represents a significant investment by Henry Brothers, and we have no doubt that these works will go a significant way towards the rejuvenation of Magherafelt town centre.”

The finished development, which will sit at 21-23 Rainey Street, will consist of a three-storey building, which will front Rainey Street, and a four-storey building leading on to Postman’s Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian continued: “We recently installed hoarding at the site which features brilliant artwork created by students from Woods Primary School, Magherafelt and this has already provided a welcome splash of colour to the area.

“Works are well underway at Rainey Street, and we look forward to making continued progress over the coming months.”

Based in Magherafelt, Henry Brothers is part of The Henry Group, which comprises of a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad