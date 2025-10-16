Here are 17 properties for sale in Northern Ireland for less than 100K - including a former church

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Oct 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 17:08 BST
We all know how crucifying the property market can be in Northern Ireland.

So here are a number of properties for less than 100K which may suit your purse a little better.

See them here on Propertypal

1 Hallow Road, Newtownstewart, BT78 4AW 2 Bed Cottage Offers Around £100,000

1. Newtownstewart

1 Hallow Road, Newtownstewart, BT78 4AW 2 Bed Cottage Offers Around £100,000 Photo: propertypal

56 & 58 Cornahaltie Road, Belleek, BT93 3AU 3 Bed Semi-detached House Asking Price £99,950

2. Belleek

56 & 58 Cornahaltie Road, Belleek, BT93 3AU 3 Bed Semi-detached House Asking Price £99,950 Photo: propertypal

40 Devenish, Church Road, Monea, BT74 8EQ 2 Bed Detached Chalet Bungalow and Land Offers Over £100,000

3. Monea

40 Devenish, Church Road, Monea, BT74 8EQ 2 Bed Detached Chalet Bungalow and Land Offers Over £100,000 Photo: propertypal

47 Bendooragh Road, Ballymoney, BT53 7NH Former Church With Full Planning For Retention and Conversion To A Single Dwelling Offers Over £95,000

4. Ballymoney

47 Bendooragh Road, Ballymoney, BT53 7NH Former Church With Full Planning For Retention and Conversion To A Single Dwelling Offers Over £95,000 Photo: propertypal

