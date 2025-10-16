Here are 17 properties for sale in Northern Ireland for less than 100K - including a former church

So here are a number of properties for less than 100K which may suit your purse a little better.
1. Newtownstewart
1 Hallow Road, Newtownstewart, BT78 4AW 2 Bed Cottage Offers Around £100,000 Photo: propertypal
2. Belleek
56 & 58 Cornahaltie Road, Belleek, BT93 3AU 3 Bed Semi-detached House Asking Price £99,950 Photo: propertypal
3. Monea
40 Devenish, Church Road, Monea, BT74 8EQ 2 Bed Detached Chalet Bungalow and Land Offers Over £100,000 Photo: propertypal
4. Ballymoney
47 Bendooragh Road, Ballymoney, BT53 7NH Former Church With Full Planning For Retention and Conversion To A Single Dwelling Offers Over £95,000 Photo: propertypal