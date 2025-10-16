Here are a number of homes for sale in Northern Ireland for £100,000 or less including a former church

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Oct 2025, 12:37 BST
We all know how crucifying the property market can be in Northern Ireland.

So here are a number of properties for less than 100K which may suit your purse a little better.

47 Bendooragh Road, Ballymoney, BT53 7NH Former Church With Full Planning For Retention and Conversion To A Single Dwelling Offers Over £95,000

1. Ballymoney

47 Bendooragh Road, Ballymoney, BT53 7NH Former Church With Full Planning For Retention and Conversion To A Single Dwelling Offers Over £95,000 Photo: propertypal

14 Empire Avenue, Dungannon, BT71 7AL 1 Bed Semi-detached House Price £100,000

2. Dungannon

14 Empire Avenue, Dungannon, BT71 7AL 1 Bed Semi-detached House Price £100,000 Photo: propertypal

6 McKennas Lane, Bellaghy, BT45 8JJ 2 Bed Detached Cottage Offers Around £100,000

3. Bellaghy

6 McKennas Lane, Bellaghy, BT45 8JJ 2 Bed Detached Cottage Offers Around £100,000 Photo: propertypal

51 Ballynacross Road., Knockcloughrim, Magherafelt, BT45 8PY 3 Bed Cottage Cash Offers Only £100,000

4. Knockloughrim

51 Ballynacross Road., Knockcloughrim, Magherafelt, BT45 8PY 3 Bed Cottage Cash Offers Only £100,000 Photo: propertypal

