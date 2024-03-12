214 Victoria Road,Bready, Strabane, BT82 0EB3 Bed Detached BungalowOffers around £60,000214 Victoria Road,Bready, Strabane, BT82 0EB3 Bed Detached BungalowOffers around £60,000
Here are some of the cheapest properties for sale in Northern Ireland right now

These are some of the cheapest houses for sale in Northern Ireland right now. But, remember new homes are added regularly.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:18 GMT

2 Argyle Terrace,Derry, BT48 0DW2 Bed End-terrace HouseOffers over £55,000

1. Londonderry

2 Argyle Terrace,Derry, BT48 0DW2 Bed End-terrace HouseOffers over £55,000 Photo: propertypal

77 Sixtowns Road,Draperstown, Magherafelt, BT45 7BB2 Bed BungalowGuide price £46,000

2. Draperstown

77 Sixtowns Road,Draperstown, Magherafelt, BT45 7BB2 Bed BungalowGuide price £46,000 Photo: propertypal

24 Market Street,Keady, BT60 3RPTerrace HousePrice £39,950

3. Keady

24 Market Street,Keady, BT60 3RPTerrace HousePrice £39,950 Photo: propertypal

321 Shankill Road,Belfast, BT13 1FXHousePrice £44,950

4. Belfast

321 Shankill Road,Belfast, BT13 1FXHousePrice £44,950 Photo: propertypal

