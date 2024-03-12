Here are some of the cheapest properties for sale in Northern Ireland right now
These are some of the cheapest houses for sale in Northern Ireland right now. But, remember new homes are added regularly.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:18 GMT
1. Londonderry
2 Argyle Terrace,Derry, BT48 0DW2 Bed End-terrace HouseOffers over £55,000 Photo: propertypal
2. Draperstown
77 Sixtowns Road,Draperstown, Magherafelt, BT45 7BB2 Bed BungalowGuide price £46,000 Photo: propertypal
3. Keady
24 Market Street,Keady, BT60 3RPTerrace HousePrice £39,950 Photo: propertypal
4. Belfast
321 Shankill Road,Belfast, BT13 1FXHousePrice £44,950 Photo: propertypal
