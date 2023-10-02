News you can trust since 1737
Here are some of the properties available for less than £80K in Northern Ireland

Here are a few properties available to buy locally in Northern Ireland for less than £80,000.
By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:27 BST

The properties can be seen on propertypal.com

And those available change on a daily basis.

24a Altcar Park, Londonderry, BT48 8HY 1 Bed Apartment Price £70,000

1. 24a Altcar Park, Londonderry

24a Altcar Park, Londonderry, BT48 8HY 1 Bed Apartment Price £70,000 Photo: propertypal

57d Grainan Drive, Belmont, Derry, BT48 7TX 1 Bed Flat Guide price £79,950

2. 57d Grainan Drive, Belmont, Londonderry/Derry, BT48 7TX

57d Grainan Drive, Belmont, Derry, BT48 7TX 1 Bed Flat Guide price £79,950 Photo: propertypal

27 Albert Street, Larne, BT40 1LG 2 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers over £79,960

3. 27 Albert Street, Larne, BT40 1LG

27 Albert Street, Larne, BT40 1LG 2 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers over £79,960 Photo: propertypal

22b Lilac Walk, Seymour Hill, Dunmurry, Belfast, BT17 9QP 2 Bed Apartment Offers around £79,950

4. 22b Lilac Walk, Seymour Hill, Dunmurry, Belfast, BT17 9QP

22b Lilac Walk, Seymour Hill, Dunmurry, Belfast, BT17 9QP 2 Bed Apartment Offers around £79,950 Photo: propertypal

Related topics:Northern Ireland