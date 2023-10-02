Here are some of the properties available for less than £80K in Northern Ireland

Here are a few properties available to buy locally in Northern Ireland for less than £80,000.
And those available change on a daily basis.
1. 24a Altcar Park, Londonderry
24a Altcar Park,
Londonderry, BT48 8HY 1 Bed Apartment Price £70,000 Photo: propertypal
2. 57d Grainan Drive, Belmont, Londonderry/Derry, BT48 7TX
57d Grainan Drive,
Belmont, Derry, BT48 7TX 1 Bed Flat Guide price £79,950 Photo: propertypal
3. 27 Albert Street, Larne, BT40 1LG
27 Albert Street,
Larne, BT40 1LG 2 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers over £79,960 Photo: propertypal
4. 22b Lilac Walk, Seymour Hill, Dunmurry, Belfast, BT17 9QP
22b Lilac Walk,
Seymour Hill, Dunmurry, Belfast, BT17 9QP 2 Bed Apartment Offers around £79,950 Photo: propertypal