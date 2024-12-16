Heroes hammer home 'shop local' message at Dromore

Dromore town centre came alive on Saturday as Captain America and Princess Belle made a surprise visit, bringing excitement and joy to locals and visitors alike.

The beloved characters took a break from their heroic adventures to enjoy a spot of shopping in the charming town centre, delighting everyone they encountered.

As they strolled through Dromore, Captain America and Princess Belle stopped by several local retailers, showing their support for our independent businesses. From trendy boutiques to cosy cafes, they explored the unique offerings that Dromore has to offer, encouraging everyone to shop local this Christmas season. Their presence not only drew crowds but also highlighted the importance of supporting our community’s retailers.

The characters took time to interact with fans of all ages, posing for photos and creating unforgettable memories. Children and adults alike were thrilled to meet their favourite hero and princess, bringing smiles and laughter to the heart of Dromore. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as families gathered to capture the moment, showcasing the community spirit that makes Dromore so special.

UrbanABC

This visit from Captain America and Princess Belle is a fantastic reminder of the magic that can be found in our town centre. It’s not just about shopping; it’s about creating connections and fostering a sense of community. Events like this encourage locals to come together, support one another, and celebrate the vibrant spirit of Dromore.

With the Christmas season in full swing and the last two weekends of shopping before Christmas, let’s continue to embrace the charm of Dromore town centre and support our local businesses.