A leading Northern Ireland law firm has announced it has relocated to new headquarters in Holywood.

In a strategic move to extend its private client and commercial offering throughout North Down, Hewitt & Gilpin has transferred staff from its previous Belfast City Centre base to larger premises on Holywood’s High Street. It retains its existing office in East Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hewitt & Gilpin’s new Holywood HQ accommodates 13 of its 25-strong workforce and has benefited from an extensive refurbishment with a mix of dedicated single-size offices and open plan space, leaving room for future expansion.

Law firm sets up home in Holywood. Pictured Helen Aston of Holywood Chamber of Commerce, along with Craig Russell, Graeme Hamilton and Avril Browne of Hewitt & Gilpin Solicitors

Helen Aston from Holywood Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hewitt & Gilpin to Holywood town centre. We are fortunate to have a thriving business community here and we wish them every success in providing their high quality legal services to businesses and families in the surrounding area.”

Graeme Hamilton, a director at Hewitt & Gilpin which celebrates 94 years of business in Northern Ireland this year, said the decision to move to Holywood would further strengthen the legal firm’s presence in the area and bring the team closer to the community it serves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “We’re delighted to announce that we’ll now be offering our full range of legal services from Holywood, having enjoyed close ties to the area through our staff and our clients for several years now.

“We pride ourselves on cultivating long-standing client relationships and choosing Holywood as our new base sends a strong message to the wider North Down community that we’re committed to the local area. Being in the centre of the town, with ample onsite parking, means we are more accessible for face-to-face meetings with many of our clients.

“The relocation also allows us to fulfil ambitious growth plans in providing a high quality, spacious working environment which in turn ensures we can continue to attract top class, talented lawyers.”

Hewitt & Gilpin specialises in a range of private client services including residential conveyancing, wills, estate planning matters and matrimonial and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad