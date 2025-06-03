High Flyers graduates Christine Beale, Nicole Dallat and Damien Wisdom at Belfast City Airport

Belfast City Airport is now recruiting for its High Flyers Apprenticeship programme - a unique chance to kick start a hands-on career with the airport’s Fire and Rescue Service.

Designed to boost employment and provide specialist training, the one-of-a-kind programme gives participants the experience and qualifications needed to excel in the field, with the chance for graduates to progress into senior and specialist positions.

Since its launch in 2014, the High Flyers programme has supported the careers of dozens of firefighters across Northern Ireland while maintaining a 100% success rate of graduates moving into full time, permanent positions.

Paddy Hughes, Airport Fire Service manager at Belfast City Airport, said: “Belfast City Airport prides itself in nurturing local talent, and our High Flyers Apprenticeship programme is an exceptional opportunity for anyone interested in a practical career where you can make a real difference.

“Whether its responding to emergencies or supporting people in critical situations, the programme gives participants the skills and experience needed to do so safely and efficiently.

“At Belfast City Airport, our goal is to develop the next generation of highly skilled, professional firefighters, ready to serve in the unique environment of an airport.”

The programme offers successful candidates the opportunity of practical training and gaining industry-recognised qualifications in everything from aviation firefighting tactics and LGV driving of major foam appliances, to hose deployment, branch handling, working at height and in confined spaces, advanced casualty care, and the use of breathing apparatus.

Two graduates of the programme, Nicole Dallat and Damien Wisdom, are now fully qualified firefighters at Belfast City Airport and credit High Flyers for launching their careers.

Nicole said: “The High Flyers programme was extremely beneficial for me. I always wanted a hands-on, active role, and with my strong interest in emergency services, it gave me the perfect opportunity to get my foot through the door.

“Not only did it equip me with essential skills, but it also gave me the confidence to pursue a career in a field that’s largely male-dominated. The support from the programme and its officers was second to none. I genuinely wouldn’t be where I am today without it.”

Damien added: “My experience as an apprentice in the High Flyers programme was amazing. The level of support, the high-quality training, and the real-world experience we gained were absolutely vital.

“If you're even thinking about a career in the fire service, I couldn’t recommend High Flyers enough. Get your application in, you won’t regret it."

Applications for the 2025 High Flyers Apprenticeship programme are being managed by Rutledge with a closing date of June 16.

To apply, visit: rutledgegroup.co.uk/jobs/trainee-aviation-apprentice-firefighter-belfast-city-airport/