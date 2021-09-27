High Street voucher: ‘Let’s ensure older people don’t miss out’

The Commissioner for Older People for NI Eddie Lynch. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Commissioner Eddie Lynch said a telephone service to facilitate those acting on a behalf of a friend or relative will be available from October 11 – allowing someone to apply on behalf of up to three people.

Mr Lynch said: “The £100 spend local card will be a significant boost to many people and it’s really important that older people do not miss out because they are either not aware of the scheme or are unsure how to apply.

“I would ask that everyone is mindful of older relatives, friends and neighbours especially those who may lack the skills or resources required to use the online portal to obtain their card.

“I would encourage people to apply for their older family and friends where needed, provided they have been given permission to do so.

“A telephone service will be available from Monday 11 October, and I have been assured the contact number will be widely publicised in due course.”

Mr Lynch added: “Unfortunately, there will always be those who will seize any opportunity to steal from individuals and I want to remind everyone to be vigilant.

“I am aware of cold callers who have been claiming to help people with applying for the scheme and requesting bank details.

“At no point during the application will you be asked for your bank details, nor should you receive cold callers to your door claiming they can assist you with the process.”