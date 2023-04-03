The Northern Ireland Women in Business (WIB) Group is bringing together a line-up of inspiring global speakers to explore the theme of ‘Women Leading Change’ as part of its International Voices of Leadership Conference on Tuesday, April 18 in Mandela Hall, Belfast.Keynote speakers include Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State and Queen's University Belfast chancellor, professor Mary McAleese, former President of Ireland and Dame Louise Richardson, president of The Carnegie Group who will explore the importance of embracing inclusivity, making your voice heard and looking at the essential strategies to develop as an impactful leader.

Hosted by Sarah Travers, the conference which is supported by Belfast City Council, The Ireland Funds and Allstate will feature a wealth of inspirational speakers including Alyse Nelson, CEO of Vital Voices and Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor.

The Conference in partnership with the Chief Executives Club at Queen’s University is part of the three-day Agreement 25 schedule and will also feature local young voices – Tara Gráinne Ní Chonghaile, Cormac Savage and Farrah Oliver-McAuley – as they focus on the future and their visions for the next 25 years of social progress in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the upcoming conference, Women in Business chief executive officer Roseann Kelly, said: “We have an amazing calibre of speakers lined up for this very special event. It is a real honour to bring together this group of renowned female voices to celebrate the changes that they have made possible and showcase how women are leading in business right across our economy.

"We want to shine a light on their stories of resilience that are emblematic of women’s contribution to our society and who serve as role models for the future leaders of today.”

A number of tickets for the event are available to Women in Business members via the website www.womeninbusinessni.com

The WIB Group is an umbrella group of social enterprises focused on delivering gender diversity and inclusion for the private, public and third sectors.

