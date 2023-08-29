A Hillsborough drinks brand has smashed a £450,000 crowdfunding investment target in less than a day.

Not just that the company, Wavey Ice, is celebrating tripling its sales in the last 12 months as consumers embrace their unique range of vibrant beverages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ready-to-drink business which has raised over £500,000 with 79 investors is hoping to hit a £600,000 target by next week.

Wavey Ice produces a fun, vibrant range of alcoholic, non-alcoholic cocktails and nostalgic boozy Ice pops and say they're on a "mission to redefine the ready-to-drink experience by crafting irresistible pops and cocktails that capture the essence of playfulness and creativity".

The funding is being raised using the equity crowdfunding platform Seedrs which is enabling the company to invest in product development and introduce its drinks to more people as customer demand continues to grow both in the UK and internationally.

The pandemic sparked a trend for ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails as younger drinkers sought more fruity, colourful and playful alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to suit their lifestyles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wavey Ice launched in London in 2014 and was one of the first on the scene creating boozy retro ice pops. The business was acquired in 2022 and is now run by managing director and head of production, Laura Davis and a team of four.

A Hillsborough drinks brand Wavey Ice has smashed a £450,000 crowdfunding investment target in less than a day. The firm is also celebrating tripling its sales in the last 12 months as consumers embrace their unique range of vibrant beverages. Pictured are Debs Bourke, social media manager, Laura Davis, managing director, Helen Davis, production staff), Alex Alderdice, head of marketing) and Elizabeth McMahon, production staff

Laura Davis, managing director and head of production at Wavey Ice, said: “We’re over-the-moon to have smashed our crowdfunding target so quickly! This overwhelming support demonstrates what we already knew that our playful, nostalgic ice Pops and RTD cocktails are a smash with consumers.

“During lockdown we gifted the Pops to our family and friends as a way of connecting, having a laugh and delivering fun energy to each other. One of the most popular gifts was mixed boxes of Wavey Ice Pops which are an adult twist on childhood favourites that give off a nostalgic summer vibe. We jumped on the opportunity to buy the business as we knew it had a lot of potential, and it’s been a canny move as we’ve tripled sales.

“We’ve invested in NPD and developed Sips, ready-to-drink alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, which have been massively popular and stand-out sellers. Our crowdfunding campaign will help us bring our vibrant products to new markets and make waves in the industry.”

The business has had huge success collaborating with celebrities and influencers such as Olympic diver, Tom Daley, by supplying drinks to The Voice UK team and creatively leveraging social platforms like TikTok and Instagram.