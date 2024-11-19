Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hinch Distillery celebrated a double victory following an unforgettable evening at the Irish Whiskey Awards 2024, held for the first time in Northern Ireland at Hinch Distillery in County Down earlier this month.

Hosting the prestigious awards, on November 7, marked a special milestone for the distillery, showcasing Northern Ireland’s growing role in Irish whiskey excellence.

The awards, now in their 11th year and spanning 23 categories across Irish whiskeys and spirits, were presented by keynote speaker Lora Hemy, master distiller at Roe & Co Distillery in Dublin.

This year’s competition was intense, with numerous Irish whiskey brands competing for the top honours. Hinch Irish Whiskey emerged victorious in two highly competitive categories, solidifying its position as a leader in the whiskey industry.

The Hinch Distillery team, from left, Jamie Cotter, Dr Terry Cross OBE, Will Stafford and Terry McCartan, Will Stafford, distillery manager and head distiller, Hinch Distillery

The evening was a resounding success as Hinch Distillery’s whiskeys received top accolades. The 15-Year-Old Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish Batch 1 was awarded Gold in the Blended Whiskey Age Statement category, and the winner’s trophy for Blend Limited Edition went to Hinch’s 5-Year-Old Madeira Cask—a remarkable testament to the distillery’s dedication to quality and craft.

This exquisite whiskey, known for its double wood maturation process, has captivated the palates of connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts alike.

Dr Terry Cross OBE, chairman of Hinch Distillery, expressed his delight at the double win: “We are immensely proud to have hosted this year’s Irish Whiskey Awards, bringing together the best of our industry right here in Northern Ireland.

"Winning these awards is a significant recognition of our team’s dedication and craftsmanship. Our success serves as an inspiration to continue our journey of producing world-class whiskeys.”

Will Stafford, distillery manager and head distiller at Hinch Distillery, added, “It was an honour to open our doors to industry colleagues and whiskey lovers alike. This award reflects the hard work, passion and dedication that each member of our team brings to every bottle.

"We’re thrilled that our commitment to exceptional whiskey-making was acknowledged with such prestigious awards. Winning these awards is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. This year's event highlighted the growth and strength of Irish whiskey across the drinks industry.”