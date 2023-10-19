Historic 125-year-old Belfast bar reopens thanks to major £3million renovation, creating 30 jobs
A historic bar in South Belfast which dates back to 1898 has re-opened following a major renovation.
The Post House, formerly known as the Eglantine Inn, which is located close to Queen’s University on the Malone Road, was bought by the Clover Group in September 2022 with the business investing £3m in the project.
The venue’s new design concept, developed by O’Donnell O’Neill, is based on the building’s rich history as a Victorian Posthouse and sees the external façade being stripped back with a new storefront, brick cladding and overflowing planting being introduced at the ground floor and first floor terraces.
The Post House is being positioned as a sporting and entertainment destination, with a range of big screens located throughout the bar, as well as acoustic and DJ sessions planned, all with a great food offering which is set to attract local people and students alike.
Creating 30 new jobs, the new bar further builds on the Clover Group’s growing footprint in Belfast which includes White’s Tavern and Beer Hall, White’s Garden, Henry’s and the Jailhouse, Fountain Lane, Pug Ugly’s and the Bone Yard.
Mark Beirne, director of the Clover Group, said: “I am very proud of the Clover team and our partners who have worked so hard over the last year to restore this important and stunning bar. The Post House has a rich and long standing history in the south of the city and as the current custodians I am confident that we have creatively restored the bar, breathing new life into the area and providing a superb venue for an eclectic clientele.”
John Fitzgerald of Dickson Fitzgerald Architects in Belfast who designed the new bar, added: “We were delighted to continue our working relationship with Clover Group and see this iconic venue refurbished and revitalised. The brief from Clover was to redesign the building to better reflect its origin as a Victorian Postin House and we are very excited with the end product. Our plans involved removing the entire modern front façade and rebuilding a traditional elevation in brick with windows and door patterns reflecting those of the adjacent David Kier building.”