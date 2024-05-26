Historic 1934 Northern Ireland castle is fit for a King as it reopens new bar, creating jobs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Belfast Castle marked its 90th anniversary by revealing that The Cellar Bar has now re-opened to the public and the team behind Crumlin Road Gaol has taken up the reigns, creating 25 new jobs.
Phelim Devlin from Crumlin Road Gaol is heading up this new project.
He said: “I am very excited about our new collaboration with Belfast City Council here at Belfast Castle. We are delighted to be taking over the catering and beverage offering at the castle including the Tavern coffee shop and the Cellar restaurant.
“We first established ourselves in north Belfast 12 years ago when we partnered with the then OFMDFM to operate Crumlin Road Gaol and a few years later we added Cuffs Bar and Grill. Our main aim in both these businesses was to have a product that is not only to serve the tourism industry but one which is accessible to the local residents also.
“North Belfast is sometimes seen as the forgotten part of the city, but it is the area which is home to some of the most significant cultural and historic buildings and areas of natural Beauty. Belfast Castle and the Cave Hill contribute greatly to this offering. It is a playground for children, a recreational area for residents and a treasure chest of historical importance for visitors.
“We are delighted to have secured the services of Ben Brett, former head chef of Six by Nico, to lead our Kitchen team and he will be ably supported Eoin and Kyle and the rest our front of house team to deliver a quality service to our visitors.”
Lord Mayor of Belfast Ryan Murphy, who officially opened the Cellar Bar, said he’s proud to be a resident of north Belfast.
He explained: “As Lord Mayor of Belfast and a proud resident here in the north of the city it is an honour to be in Belfast Castle today for the reopening of the Cellar Restaurant in what is a very special milestone year for Belfast Castle.
“90 years ago, this year (In 1934), Belfast Castle and its surrounding estate were gifted to the citizens of Belfast by the Right Honourable the 9th Earl of Shaftsbury, Anthony Ashley Cooper, a north Belfast resident, who I’ve been told also served as Lord Mayor of this great city in 1907, 117 years ago.
“The castle as we all know and love is steeped in history, and with over 120,000 visitors each year, it is widely known for its beautiful gardens and views over Belfast City, the walks on Cavehill and of course the Castles’ architectural grandeur, all the things that blend its rich history, natural beauty and cultural significance together.
“Today is a very important occasion, not only for Belfast City Council, but for north Belfast and its residents who use the park on a daily basis.”
Belfast Castle will continue with their 90th Anniversary celebrations by developing an array of events. In June they will host a family fun day, there will also be yoga in the gardens, walks on cavehill, a summer Ceili and it will also welcome 70 visiting supercars in July.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.