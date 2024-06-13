Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Based in Co Down, Rathbane Group, the company behind global brand names including MJM Marine, Mivan and Topglass, has redeveloped the listed building Pearl Assurance House at Donegall Square East

Northern Ireland firm Rathbane Group has completed a multi-million pound renovation on an iconic Belfast office building.

Based in Co Down, the company behind global brand names including MJM Marine, Mivan and Topglass, has redeveloped the listed building Pearl Assurance House at Donegall Square East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The redevelopment includes state of the art facilities, flexible workspace solutions and an extension to add a roof terrace on the third floor.

Rathbane Group, the company behind global brand names including MJM Marine, Mivan and Topglass, has launched its latest new venture - the redeveloped Pearl AssuranceHouse in Belfast City Centre. Pictured are Naoimh McConville, director, Brian McConville, chairman and Barry McStravick, head of property at Rathbane Group

The building has been restored as a corporate co-working member’s space. Rooms or desks can be hired short or long term by businesses or individuals who want to be part of an exclusive business community in the heart of the city centre.

Barry Mc Stravick, head of property for Rathbane Group, said: “We had a vision for the redevelopment of Pearl Assurance House which included modernising the interior into Grade A office accommodation, while retaining the history, character and charm of the property. This historic building deserved to be restored to its former glory.

“Our corporate members club concept sets the venue apart from some of the other co-working spaces in the city centre. The fully serviced building will have a manager, 24-hour access, virtual office and fully automated access. Members can avail of a lounge, meeting spaces and event space as well as the terrace.