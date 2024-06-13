Historic Belfast building gets multi-million pound revamp thanks to Northern Ireland firm
Northern Ireland firm Rathbane Group has completed a multi-million pound renovation on an iconic Belfast office building.
Based in Co Down, the company behind global brand names including MJM Marine, Mivan and Topglass, has redeveloped the listed building Pearl Assurance House at Donegall Square East.
The redevelopment includes state of the art facilities, flexible workspace solutions and an extension to add a roof terrace on the third floor.
The building has been restored as a corporate co-working member’s space. Rooms or desks can be hired short or long term by businesses or individuals who want to be part of an exclusive business community in the heart of the city centre.
Barry Mc Stravick, head of property for Rathbane Group, said: “We had a vision for the redevelopment of Pearl Assurance House which included modernising the interior into Grade A office accommodation, while retaining the history, character and charm of the property. This historic building deserved to be restored to its former glory.
“Our corporate members club concept sets the venue apart from some of the other co-working spaces in the city centre. The fully serviced building will have a manager, 24-hour access, virtual office and fully automated access. Members can avail of a lounge, meeting spaces and event space as well as the terrace.
“We look forward to welcoming our first tenants in the coming weeks, which include a healthy, fast food café on the ground floor.”
