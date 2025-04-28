From left: Adrian Redmile, Jamie Hedgecox and James Hammond

Europa Road moves into the St George’s Building following significant team expansion and strong regional demand – the relocation supports the company’s continued success as a leader in European logistics post-Brexit

Northern Ireland logistics provider Europa Road has relocated to a historic Belfast site, once home to the city’s first full-time cinema in 1908.

The move marks a new chapter for the company, which has tripled its local team since opening its Belfast branch in 2018.

The new office, located in the St George’s Building on High Street, has a rich history, also previously serving as the Apothecaries Hall. Europa Road, part of the UK’s largest independent European road freight provider, Europa Worldwide Group, is now leveraging the space to accommodate its growing team and enhance service offerings.

James Hammond, branch manager, said: “We have moved to our new office to ensure we can continue to make a strong regional impact and provide market-leading solutions. We pride ourselves on offering exceptional customer service which is how we have been able to develop a strong network of customers across the region.

“Our new central location is perfect for continuing this positive trajectory. The new office has a special history, and we’re proud to continue its story.

“This important step is evidence of our success and our clear goals to continue growth. We’re focused on solidifying our place as the market leader for European logistics in Northern Ireland. This extra space paired with our enhanced leadership structure provides us with the scalability to grow our team further and enhance our services.”

Europa's expansion comes as Northern Ireland’s exports to the EU grew by 1.9% in 2024. Following Brexit, Northern Ireland remains the only region with free trade access to both the UK and EU markets, making it a key hub for logistics and trade.

The Belfast team now facilitates over 500 freight departures per month between Northern Ireland and Europe through Europa's £30 million 1Hub facility in Kent. The company’s services include using the UK Landbridge to provide reliable freight solutions across the UK and Europe.

James continued: “We’ve seen major growth across multiple sectors, particularly aerospace, polymers and the fitness industry. Our customers primarily export to Europe, so we’re proud to service a number of key players across these fields.

“Over the past seven years, we’ve seen a marked increase in companies independently managing their European imports and exports, and we’ve adapted to support this shift. Since 2023 alone, our branch revenue has doubled — a clear sign of the growing demand for our services and the positive position of Northern Ireland post-Brexit.”

Europa’s new home was originally built as a commercial space with several units and a large hall for public meetings. It then became Belfast’s Apothecaries Hall and the city’s first full-time cinema in 1908.

Europa chose to open its first Irish branch in Belfast because it is home to many high-growth companies and an advanced infrastructure for engineering and manufacturing. Europa now supports the region’s key industries who export to Europe and the rest of the UK, from construction materials and defence equipment to aerospace components.

Europa’s approach to international goods movement for customers based in Northern Ireland is via the UK Landbridge, connecting Ireland to continental Europe via the UK. This enables the Belfast team to facilitate a reliable service using pioneering transport solutions.

Adrian Redmile, branch and sales director at Europa Worldwide Group, added: “Against a dynamic backdrop, the Belfast team have gone from strength to strength. This latest step continues our multi-million-pound company investment to support our local branch network.