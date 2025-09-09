A cottage and former country pub in Londonderry is set for a new lease of life, with plans submitted to convert the vacant building into six self-contained flat. Credit Planning Portal

A former country pub in Londonderry is set for a new lease of life, with plans submitted to convert the vacant building into six self-contained flats.

The premises, located at 93 Bond’s Glen Road, were previously known as Reilly’s Inn and the Bond’s Glen Bar.

A planning application lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council proposes a material change of use from bar/restaurant to residential accommodation, all within the existing footprint of the building. The proposal also intends to retain the current site entrance, car parking, sewerage system, and septic tank facilities.

A design and access statement compiled by Sperrin Design Safety and submitted in support of the application states: “The initial proposal aims to transform the former 'Bar Restaurant' landmark building originally known as Reilly’s Inn and formerly known as Bonds Glen Bar/Restaurant into six number self-contained flats – apartments, all within the existing building floor print with minimal changes to the existing building structure.”

The statement describes the building as a long-standing local landmark that has existed for “several decades” as a public house.

It continued: "There has been a history of the existence of a public house at this location dating back before 1993 the exact date is to be determined. This building was a single storey cottage that was used as a public house, so the front stone building dated back to at least the early 1900’s.

"The existing building has been modernised and extended in 1994 to its current standard.”