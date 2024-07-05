A family business in its eighth decade, Lunn’s has three showrooms across Northern Ireland, including a flagship shop situated in Belfast's famous Queen’s Arcade which was built in 1880. Pictured is Lunn's in Queen's Arcade (Image credit: Lunn's)

Acting on behalf of John H. Lunn (Jewellers), Belfast’s Consarc has submitted plans seeking permission for building works to 25 Donegall Place and 27 Donegall Place

A third generation retail jewellery business is looking to expand its presence at a historic Belfast location.

The work would expand Lunn's current retail space by combining the ground floor units of the Donegall Place properties.

To enable the expansion the layout of the first floor would need to reconfigured alongside a new shopfront at 25 Donegall Place and amendments to shopfront of number 27.

According to planning documents, the sustainability of the buildings will be greatly enhanced by these proposals, and any loss of fabric has been considered against the overall heritage value of the buildings and of the Belfast City Centre Conservation Area.

Lunn's aspiration for more active frontage to Donegall Place was said to be "synonymous with the ambitions of the ‘Belfast Agenda’, which outlines aspirations for a thriving city centre, supplemented by an active use of building stock at ground and upper floor levels".