Holly appointed marketing coordinator for Mail Boxes Etc. Ireland

Part of MBE Worldwide, Mail Boxes Etc. is the world’s leading third-party provider of shipping, fulfilment, print and marketing solutions to small and medium enterprises and consumers across the globe, with a network of 1,826 franchise locations in 48 countries.

Ms Kennedy’s appointment follows the announcement in March that Belfast-based Pivotal has taken over as Mail Boxes Etc. Area Franchisee for all of Ireland.

Her role will see her heading up marketing for development of the four existing Mail Boxes Etc. solution centres in the Republic Of Ireland and one in Northern Ireland, as well as supporting the planned opening of around 22 further solutions centres across Ireland over the next three years and a total of 40 over the next ten years.

On commencing her new role, Ms Kennedy said: “This is an exciting time to be joining Mail Boxes Etc., which is a key player in the booming 3PL (third party logistics) sector.

“Mail Boxes Etc. is, in fact, currently bucking national retail trends and is one of the few chain store companies opening more outlets on UK high streets.

“That’s because the Mail Boxes Etc. range of services is in tune with the changing times, with the emergence of more and more ecommerce businesses, who want a professional solution for shipping worldwide, or a postal mailbox separate to their operational or residential address.

“For shipping, we take away the burden of choosing the right shipping partner for each package and help with documentation to ensure packages arrive with less likelihood of delays, and our packing solutions are extremely attractive to people exporting and importing fragile items.

“We also specialise in securely sending sensitive and high value paper documents, and our mailboxes provide a great solution for businesses operating from home who would rather not share their home address with customers.

“With exciting expansion plans afoot across all of Ireland, I’m really looking forward to helping support local economies, providing reliable services for local businesses trading round the world.”

In 2023, MBE Worldwide served over one million business customers worldwide through its multi-brand operations (Mail Boxes Etc. [except in the US and Canada], PrestaShop, PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity and World Options), generating €1.4 billion.