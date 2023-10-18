An icon in the world of cinema for decades, Van Damme has taken on a different role after striking a Northern Ireland partnership to create a craft whiskey in a distillery outside Belfast

Hollywood movie legend Jean-Claude Van Damme is in Belfast today (Wednesday) to launch his own Irish Whiskey brand, ‘Old Oak’.

Van Damme has been an icon in the world of cinema for decades, but now the actor has taken on a different role after striking a Northern Ireland partnership to create craft whiskey in a distillery outside Belfast.

The martial arts action hero, dubbed the "Muscles from Brussels", discovered Old Oak whiskey at a chance meeting with a |friend and business colleague.

Jean-Claude Van Damme, explained: “I was looking for my own brand of whiskey, possibly an American bourbon and then one of my close friends and business associates asked, ‘why an American whiskey when you can go back to the roots of whiskey and find an Irish one?’

“He then introduced me to the Old Oak whiskey label which had yet to be launched and had been put together by some Whiskey aficionados in Ireland.

“It was also the perfect opportunity to combine two things with which I feel a close affinity …whiskey and its rich heritage and the charisma and warmth of Ireland and its people. I loved its aroma and the smoothness on the palate compared to the heavier whiskies I had tasted from different parts of the world.”

The name Old Oak originates from County Londonderry known as “Oak Leaf County”.

Joining County Londonderry native, Kevin Carson and his Old Oak co-director and co- shareholder Ian Rowlands, the renowned martial artist and actor has been appointed as the official brand ambassador of Old Oak.

They explained: “The Irish whiskey distilling process is not just a craft, but an art form steeped in history and heritage that speaks of a time when things were simpler, and traditions were kept alive.

“This partnership with Jean-Claude Van Damme is an excellent fit for all parties. His interest in premium whiskey led him to discover Old Oak and what he has found with us is not just a brand, but an emotional connection that goes beyond the taste and aroma.

“Jean-Claude embodies the very essence of our brand with his unwavering strength, exceptional character, and unparalleled precision. His relentless pursuit of perfection and attention to detail make him the quintessential representation of our brand.”

Kevin continued: “The strong Irish American identity in the USA has supported the return of Irish whiskey as their whiskey of choice. But the global demand for whisky generally is also expected to continue to grow especially in India and the Far East where we have already attracted interest.