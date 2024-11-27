The Holywood Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of Barbara Wilson and Derek West as its new joint presidents.

Both highly respected professionals with deep roots in the community, Barbara and Derek bring a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to strengthening local business networks and supporting the growth of Holywood.

Barbara Wilson brings a unique set of skills and a passion for community engagement. Well-known in Holywood, Barbara has been appointed to the role of funeral manager NI at John Gray & Co, working across the firm’s funeral homes in Holywood and Bangor.

Barbara said: "I am delighted to take up this wonderful role. Having been the funeral arranger in Holywood for a number of years and looked after so many families at their time of need – many of whom I am still in touch with – I am very much looking forward to working with and developing the close bond I have with the local community."

Derek West, with an extensive 35-year career in Northern Ireland’s commercial radio networks, brings a wealth of media sales, marketing, and communications expertise to the Chamber.

A former broadcaster with a proven track record in campaign planning and creative production, Derek has collaborated with local businesses to help them thrive. Speaking at the recent AGM, Derek said: "Holywood is a wonderful town with a rich tapestry of local, independently owned businesses, and I am very excited to take up the role as joint president.

"Over the past few years, I have worked closely with many of the towns businesses in developing the Holywood Virtual Tour—the first of its kind in Northern Ireland—and built up a wonderful rapport with the business community. I’m excited to help support the Chamber’s mission over the next 12 months.”

The Holywood Chamber of Commerce works to support local businesses, enhance the economic development of the town, and create valuable networking opportunities for its members. The Chamber is dedicated to promoting Holywood as a vibrant hub for commerce, culture, and community.

In addition to the leadership announcement, the Chamber has reminded local businesses that the deadline for entries to the President’s Award: Best Marketing Campaign is fast approaching.

Businesses are encouraged to submit their entries by Monday, December 2 at midnight for the chance to gain recognition for their innovative marketing strategies. The award celebrates exceptional creativity and impact in promoting services, products, or brands.