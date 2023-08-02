Holywood-based cloud technology company 3EN has seen its sales increase by almost 10% in the first six months of 2023.

The growth comes as the company doubles down on a strategy to bring business management software to more businesses in Ireland, the UK and beyond.

3EN is one of Europe’s most qualified Oracle NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solutions partners. Its cloud technology helps businesses to drive growth through improving efficiency with seamless integration between Oracle NetSuite and other software platforms.

Since the start of the year, 3EN has added four new team members, contributing to a 33% workforce increase on the company’s client services team, which uses deep NetSuite expertise to offer NetSuite account management and support to clients.

The company’s strong first half of 2023 has also been boosted by the welcome of eight new clients, including The Sports Edit and Jersey Telecom.

Earlier this year, 3EN was awarded the expertise in ERP stamp by Oracle NetSuite. The award means that the company is being promoted by Oracle NetSuite as one of the most qualified companies for ERP consultancy in Ireland, the UK and across Europe.

The award came after 3EN demonstrated commitment, experience, dedication, knowledge and understanding of Oracle NetSuite following 11 years of completing more than 100 Oracle NetSuite implementations.

Holywood-based cloud technology company 3EN has seen its sales increase by almost 10% in the first six months of 2023. Pictured are Matthew McDowell (head of sales), Laura Blacklock (chief client relations officer) and Conor McDonnell (head of client services)

The company is currently planning a major office renovation in its Holywood headquarters, to be completed in the coming months.

Speaking on the success of the first half of the year, 3EN CEO Dale Cree, said: “We are proud of what we have achieved during the first six months of this year.