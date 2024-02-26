Holywood consultancy firm celebrates hallmark of excellence
Creative communications agency Morrow Communications has been reaccredited with the PRCA Communications Management Gold Standard (CMS), the only Northern Ireland based consultancy to hold the top accreditation.
The CMS accreditation is the quality mark of communications professionalism worldwide and the Holywood-based consultancy has already reached Gold Standard, having now held this recognition for 19 years. This follows a rigorous independent assessment across eight business areas including leadership and communication, business planning, client satisfaction, campaign management, people management and financial systems.
Kieran Donnelly, managing director of Morrow Communications, said: “This internationally recognised quality mark underpins our business processes and systems and guarantees the high-quality service and support we provide our clients.
"Morrow Communications is nearing 40 years of successful operation and growth and in that time we have always sought to raise the bar in the quality of our work and service to clients. We have never stood still and will continue to evolve and change to meet new challenges and opportunities, but we remain committed to retaining an ethos of professionalism and integrity in all that we do.
‘’We have an incredibly talented and ambitious team, who are focused on growing our services and client base throughout the island of Ireland, GB and beyond. This accreditation alongside the current CIPR Consultancy of the Year accolade is testimony to their collective talents and efforts.”
PRCA CEO, James Hewes, explained: “Congratulations to Morrow Communications for receiving their 19th CMS (Communication Management Standard) Award and holding the Gold CMS Award, the only indigenous Northern Ireland consultancy to hold the award. The assessment showcased the company's solid systems and processes.
“In people management, Morrow excels with a comprehensive induction programme, ‘Morrows Welcome,’ where a director guides new team members through key documents on day one. This thoughtful approach ensures a swift integration.
“The business planning at the agency involves high team engagement, with the business plan serving as a dynamic guide for driving change and enhancing performance within the organisation. Overall, Morrow Communication demonstrates excellence in both communication management and strategic planning.”
Morrow Communications employs over 35 people and represents some of Ireland and the UK’s leading brands and organisations including ASDA, Translink, Moy Park, Dale Farm, AIB, InterTradeIreland, Invest NI and the Department for the Economy.