Holywood-based cloud technology company 3EN has been awarded the expertise in enterprise resource planning (ERP) stamp by Oracle NetSuite, the world’s number one cloud business software suite.

3EN received this recognition based on the number of certified members of staff in Oracle NetSuite enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. 3EN’s award means it’s now being promoted by Oracle NetSuite as one of the most qualified companies for ERP consultancy in Ireland, the UK and across Europe.

The recognition comes after 3EN demonstrated commitment, experience, dedication, knowledge and understanding of Oracle NetSuite following 11 years of completing more than 100 Oracle NetSuite implementations.

Northern Ireland's 3EN has been recognised as an ERP expert by Oracle NetSuite following 11 years of dedication to the product and the 3EN team’s professional development. Pictured are Matthew McDowell, Laura Blacklock, Conor McDonell, Dale Cree, Alison Cree, Adam Cree, Mark Bell

To be accredited as experts in ERP by Oracle NetSuite and recognised as one of the industry’s leaders in this area, businesses must not only invest in the software suite, but also show commitment to the development of their staff. By giving team members time and space to undertake the appropriate training to gain qualifications in Oracle NetSuite, 3EN’s team of 50 staff has become a trusted source of ERP expertise, delivering Oracle NetSuite integrations and projects to clients worldwide.

Other Oracle NetSuite partners across Europe can receive accreditations in different areas, including sales volumes, but 3EN is one of the only partners to be recognised as experts in ERP.

3EN’s CEO, Dale Cree, said: “We are honoured to be recognised as experts in ERP by Oracle NetSuite as a reward for our dedication to the software and commitment to delivering the best for our clients over the past 11 years. I am proud to say that 3EN has one of the largest teams of ERP experts in a cloud technology business working with Oracle NetSuite in Europe, and want to thank the team for engaging with our culture of continual learning and development. We look forward to seeing what the next year brings as we boost our skills in ERP consultancy, project delivery and client services.”

3EN is one of Europe’s most qualified Oracle NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning Solutions partners.

Its cloud technology helps businesses to drive growth through improving efficiency with seamless integration between Oracle NetSuite and other software platforms.

The business is currently certified in Oracle NetSuite qualifications including advanced revenue management, administration, ERP consultancy, financials and analytics.

