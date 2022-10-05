Home Bargains has announced that all its Northern Ireland stores will be shut over the main Christmas period.

The discount retailer will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to enable all its staff to enjoy the festivities with loved ones.

The company has also confirmed that all Home Bargains stores will close at the earlier time of 5pm on Christmas Eve to enable colleagues to enjoy time with friends and families.

A spokesperson for Home Bargains, said: “We know how hard all our colleagues have worked throughout the year.

"Being a family-run business, we recognise the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones.

"Therefore, we feel it is only right to support our valued store teams by giving them extended time off around Christmas and New Year.”

With around 20 shops in Northern Ireland, Home Bargains last month opened a massive £1 million Lurgan store, creating 60 new jobs.

With almost 600 stores UK-wide and employing more than 28,000 staff, it is one of the largest independent grocers in the country.

Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains, which is owned by Liverpool-headquartered TJ Morris Ltd, is bucking current trends in the industry.

The firm has more than five million customers each week and is one of the country’s best-loved discount retailers, stocking top-quality branded goods at low prices.

