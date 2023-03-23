News you can trust since 1737
Home oil prices in Northern Ireland plunge to the lowest level since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and are now half their peak level

​Home heating oil prices in Northern Ireland have plunged to their lowest level since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By Ben Lowry
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:26 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:29 GMT

​The latest survey from the Consumer Council NI found that the cost of purchasing 900 litres was a mere £599, which means that prices have halved since the Putin attack.

Just before the war began in late February last year, it cost £556 to buy 900l of oil. It then leapt to £758 after the conflict got under way, and peaked the following week at £1,182.

Oil prices in the Province began to gradually decline thereafter and fluctuate up and down, rising again just before Christmas when oil cost a hefty £1 a litre.

Oil prices in Northern Ireland are heading towards a more normal price of 50p a lire or £450 for 900 litres. They are not yet that low, but with 900l costing £599 they are half the level they were post the Russian invasion
In recent weeks they have been heading back down and made a rare dip below £700 for 900l at the end of February, when it cost £659.

They then continued their journey towards the £600 level – more than 40% below peak costs and a third below the price at Christmas – albeit bumping up to £661 on March 9.

Now however they have fallen below £600 and are edging towards more normal prices of 50p a litre, or £450 for 900l.

It typically costs more per litre for smaller purchases, and the latest consumer council data finds that 300l costs £262 and 500l £422, but these figures are also well below recent averages.

