Taking from 9am to 5.30pm, Holywood’s festive discount day will kick-start a month-long celebration of all that’s unique and vibrant about this historic town.

On discount day, over 40 stores spanning retail, hospitality to professional services will take part, with discounts anywhere up to 25% and each store making a special effort to create a real festive buzz in the town that day.

In addition, a Christmas treasure hunt which will kick-start from December 8 to 20 with clues displayed in shop windows.

The Holywood businesses community will also compete to be crowned the best window display in the festive window dressing competition, bringing a wonderful sense of festivities and camaraderie to the town. There will also be festive fun street entertainment each Saturday throughout the month of December.

Encouraging people to come along and support local businesses, Susi Diesel, president of Holywood Chamber and manager of Camphill Coffee Shop, said: “The whole town is absolutely buzzing about our first ever discount day and our month-long programme of activities.

“We are really gearing up for a wonderful day filled with so many different discounts across a range of different shops from florists, to clothing, to gift and home-wear, books, shoes, bags and jewellery.

"We are seeking to deliver a really unique shopping experience, which is what Holywood really delivers with its huge array of independent shops, restaurants and boutiques.

“Now, more than ever, people are looking for value-for-money, accessibility and affordable parking – all of which Holywood offers. We may be a small town, but we punch well above our weight. We are only six miles from Belfast and accessible via bus, train and car – and we have some of the very best shops, restaurants and coffee shops to be found anywhere in Northern Ireland.

“We encourage as many people to “Hop into Holywood” this December to enjoy a wonderful day and evening out.”

Visit www.holywoodchamber.com for a full list of December activities and participating retailers.

