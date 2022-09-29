Hopes for energy support payments to arrive in Northern Ireland in November

The Energy Support Scheme will see a £400 energy bill discount from government administered by the energy companies.

An energy price cap for homes has also been announced for Northern Ireland.

Gordon Lyons said good progress has been made in the last few days over the Energy Support Scheme payments.

"The energy suppliers are coming to a legal agreement and a mechanism to allow that money to be paid," he said.

"I had previously said that that money would be delivered in November/December time, and that will still be the case. We're still hoping that that will be November time.

"We will still get it in one payment, whereas in the rest of the United Kingdom that is going to be over a period of six months. We will get all of our money in Northern Ireland before the rest of the UK.

"So we're getting that money, using our influence to make sure that comes as quickly as possible to those who need it."

Meanwhile, households which use oil-powered heating are to be offered £100 to contend with rising costs.

Mr Lyons said that is not enough.