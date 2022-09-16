Hopes high new Primark is opening soon in Craigavon as jobs advertised

Hopes are high that the retail giant will be opening well before Christmas as work is at an advanced stage in Rushmere Shopping Centre.

The retailer is taking over the former Debenhams store which closed 16 months ago.

The appearance of jobs on the Primark website has given fresh hope for the beleaguered Rushmere Shopping Centre which went into liquidation in June this year.

Hopes high that Primark is opening its new store at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon soon.

Jobs include full time and part time positions. Those advertised are Visual Merchandising Retail Assistant, People & Culture (HR) Supervisor, Cash Office Retail Assistant, Operations Support, Stockroom Retail Assistant Weekend, Cash Office Retail Assistant Weekend, Retail Assistant, Retail Assistant Weekend & Evening.

Most of the jobs are paying a wage of just over £10.10 per hour.

For example the position of Retail Assistant at Primark Craigavon is offering a salary of £10.61 (following probationary period). Some jobs are permanent and others part time permanent with contracts from 37.5 hours to 20 hours per week. There are also positions available at weekends working around 8-10 hours.

The retailer says in its package: “We’re Primark – one of the biggest names in fashion retail with over 190 stores in the UK, 375 globally and growing. We’re all about fun, fashion, and a fabulous career.

"As a Retail Assistant, whether you are on the sales floor, the cash desks or the fitting rooms, your role is to deliver exceptional service to our customers as well as maintain high standards on the shop floor.

"Whether you are looking for your first job or you are an experienced retailer who wants to develop their career, Primark has opportunities for you.

"Primark offers an attractive pay rate, innovative training and development programmes and a fun, busy environment. Primark is just a great place to work!