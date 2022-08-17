Hordes of stag and hen parties set for Belfast this weekend as pre-wedding party business booms to make city a top European destination

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nightlife in the Cathedral Quarter of Belfast, home to numerous pubs and restaurants

That’s according to a specialist stag and hen organising firm, which has said the number of groups heading to Belfast over the next few days is “staggeringly high”.

And the city has been named Britain’s fastest growing stag and hen destination by the same firm – known as Last Night of Freedom.

“Belfast has always been a popular pre-wedding spot. Flights are cheap, the locals are great plus it isn’t that expensive,” said Matt Mavir, managing director of Last Night of Freedom.

“But business in Belfast has gone through the roof this year, and the city is right up there as one of Europe’s elite stag and hen hotspots.”

The news has been welcomed by Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill, who said the figures show that Belfast has now become one of the top city break destinations in Europe.

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Neill said: “Those figures represent what we are already seeing in other sectors. Belfast is now right up there as a destination, certainly on a European level and you might even say in a world scale.

“Those figures relate to just one sector but you could also point to Cruise Liners, which are another barometer.”

He continued: “Obviously, people are coming for other reasons but you can see the popularity.

“Belfast has an incredible food and social scene, so that’s one of the things driving it. And we have seen that Dublin has become incredibly expensive. We are an affordable destination on the island.

“Some people will say ‘oh, but your prices have gone up’ and while, yes, they have it’s because there is a cost-of-business crisis at the minute and we are still a very affordable destination when you compare us to Dublin.”

Mr Neill also praised infrastructure links that make the ease of travel to Belfast for pre-wedding parties and other people going on city breaks, saying: “Our airports are close by so someone can fly in without having to travel a considerable distance. That gives us an advantage over other places on the island, like for example Cork that doesn’t have the same connectivity.

“People in Belfast are friendly. We are a people industry. If you take the people that work in our industry out, it’s just a building.

“We have some of the best pubs and restaurants in Europe. I travel to some places where you would say you watch the craic, but if you come to Belfast you’re actually part of the craic.”