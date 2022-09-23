Chancellor did not see fit to make ‘critical changes’ to support NI’s hospitality sector says chief

The chief executive of Hospitality Ulster has said that the Chancellor’s mini-budget ‘only tinkers around the edges of the support’ required by the local sector.

Reacting to Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng MP ‘Growth Plan’ this morning, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, Colin Neill said: “The measures announced by the Chancellor this morning might be welcome for some, but only tinker around the edges of the support really required by hospitality businesses here.

“Major financial assistance to cut the pressures cause by the high rate of VAT and a business rates holidays are urgently required. Again, it was extremely disappointing that the Chancellor did not see fit to make these critical changes in his statement today.

“Measures including the cancellation of the increase in corporation tax and alcohol duty are fine in theory, however, any impact of these are dependent on trade levels and profitability, which is sadly lacking. Further support measures will be required to properly stave off the burdens placed on the industry.

“We wait to see the detail on how the energy bill relief measures will be introduced in Northern Ireland and how it can properly support businesses who are struggling with energy costs right now.

"This information must be provided urgently. Without clarity, the hospitality sector cannot continue with business as usual. Urgency and resolution are required to save the hospitality industry this winter and we look to further government intervention to get us through.”