Hospitality venues called to support Dine to Donate Campaign to help people without a home this Christmas

Dining out this festive season could make a life-changing difference thanks to a new campaign that is bringing together some of Northern Ireland’s leading hospitality venues to support people facing homelessness this Christmas. Homelessness charity, Simon Community’s new Dine & Donate campaign is inviting pubs, restaurants, and cafés to add a £1 donation to selected menu items. All funds raised will support Simon Community’s work with people experiencing homelessness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The need has never been greater: over 61,500 people are now legally classified as homeless in Northern Ireland – that’s one in every 31 people.

With this new campaign, Simon Community hopes to sign up 100 venues across Northern Ireland, to raise a target of £25,000 throughout December, funding emergency accommodation, food vouchers, and vital support services during one of the toughest times of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the best-known names in hospitality are already on board, including the Beannchor Group (Little Wing Pizzeria, The National, Bullitt Hotel, The Dirty Onion), the Galgorm Collection (Café Parisien and Fratelli), and 2Taps tapas bar in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter. The campaign is backed by Hospitality Ulster.

Pictured L-R: Whitney Rowan, Galgorm Collection (Café Parisien and Fratelli); Jamie Mendez, Little Wing; Ann McGregor, board member, Simon Community; Harriet Roberts, Simon Community; Andy Carson, Bullitt; Bill Wolsey, Beannchor; and Jarron O’Neill Watson, 2 Taps Tapas Bar launch Homelessness charity, Simon Community’s new Dine & Donate campaign. The new campaign is inviting pubs, restaurants, and cafés to add a £1 donation to selected menu items this December. All funds raised will support Simon Community’s work with people experiencing homelessness.

Commenting on the launch, Ann McGregor, board member of Simon Community, said: “Behind every statistic is a real person – someone’s neighbour, colleague or family member – who won’t have a safe place to call home this Christmas. By supporting our Dine & Donate campaign, hospitality businesses will help us provide shelter, warmth and food to those who need it most. We’re asking 100 venues across Northern Ireland to join us in showing the power of our world-famous hospitality - and what we can achieve when we come together.”

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, added: “Hospitality is at the heart of our communities, especially during the busy festive season. This campaign gives bars, restaurants, and cafes a simple way to be part of something that will make a real difference to the lives of local people. We’re proud to support Simon Community and we encourage venues across the country to sign up to the Dine & Donate campaign.”

How it Works

Venues choose one or more menu items or drinks to include in the campaign.

For every item purchased, £1 is donated to Simon Community.

Just £150 raised by a single venue could provide safe accommodation and an emergency food voucher for a family living in temporary housing for a week.

Pictured L-R: Whitney Rowan, Galgorm Collection (Café Parisien and Fratelli, Galgorm Resort); Jarron O’Neill Watson, 2 Taps Tapas Bar; Jamie Mendez, Little Wing; Ann McGregor, board member, Simon Community; Andy Carson, Bullitt; Colin Neill, Hospitality Ulster; and Bill Wolsey, Beannchor; launch Homelessness charity, Simon Community’s new Dine & Donate campaign. The new campaign is inviting pubs, restaurants, and cafés to add a £1 donation to selected menu items this December. All funds raised will support Simon Community’s work with people experiencing homelessness.

Venues interested in joining the campaign can sign-up by contacting Rebekah Barr by email at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad