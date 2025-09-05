Hot and tasty chilli from Coleraine’s award-winning crispy food specialist
The new jalapeños, the latest in an impressive range of flavoured crispy onions, are the brainchild of Colum McMillan.
Colum is the family company’s business development manager, who developed the new taste experience with help from food experts at the influential FoodOvation Centre in Londonderry, part of the North West Regional College, which assists local companies in key areas such as new product development, packaging design and technical specifications.
Colum explains: “We already produce crispy onions, and I noticed a clear gap in the market for something different but complementary. Jalapeños were the perfect fit.
“Taste for spicy foods in the UK and Ireland has grown significantly in recent years, and jalapeños are already a staple in delis, sandwich shops, and restaurants.
“By creating crispy jalapeños, we wanted to give people the same crunch and convenience of our onions but with a fresh kick of heat that fits perfectly with today’s food trends.
“Our focus is on establishing the crispy jalapeños alongside our crispy onions.
That said, we are working on a few changes within the range that will help strengthen and grow the brand further,” adds Colum.
Reaction from consumers, he describes as, “fantastic”. “Customers love the idea of crispy jalapeños – it’s something they haven’t seen before, and it adds real value to menus and retail shelves. We’ve had excellent feedback and strong repeat orders, which shows there’s real demand for the new food.”
FoodOvation, he continues, “played a key role in the development”. “They not only helped us refine the recipe and texture but also achieved an extended shelf life on the product, which is a major step forward.
“The expertise of Stella Lawrence and her FoodOvation team made sure the product was ready for market and could perform consistently. Overall, the FoodOvation service was excellent – professional, collaborative, and very supportive. They understood our vision and worked with us to deliver a stronger product than we could have achieved on our own.”