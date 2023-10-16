One of the oldest trading companies in Northern Ireland, W&G Baird was commissioned by the sporting legend to print her new highly anticipated autobiography, 'Mary Peters, My Story.'

It was a momentous day at W&G Baird, where history met the printing press. Sporting legend Lady Mary Peters, eagerly examined the first copies of her new highly anticipated autobiography, 'Mary Peters, My Story.' Pictured are the directors at W&G Baird, David Hinds, Patrick Moffett alongside Mary Peters and Roy Bailie, CEO of The Bailie Group

Antrim-based W&G Baird, one of the oldest trading companies in Northern Ireland, has printed the first copies of Lady Mary Peters new highly anticipated autobiography, 'Mary Peters, My Story.'

The book, which is set to launch later this month thanks to sponsorship from Bailie Group, with all proceeds from the book sales directed towards the Mary Peters Sports Trust, Northern Ireland's leading sporting charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Peters' story is one of resilience, dedication, and triumph, and through this book, her impact on future generations of athletes will be indelibly etched. Published by Blackstaff Press, the autobiography is poised to be more than just a captivating read; it's a testament to her dedication to empowering the next generation of athletes. Since winning Gold at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games she has been a stalwart ambassador for sport for the country itself and has received several royal honours in recognition of her services to sport and the community.

Speaking at the signing of the first copies, Lady Mary Peters, said: "I am absolutely delighted to be here today having a first glimpse of my new book, which has been many years in the planning and writing.

“I am immensely grateful to everyone for their kindness and generosity in getting us to this exciting stage, particularly that of both Roy Bailie of Bailie Group for their incredible print sponsorship and the team at W&G Baird for producing such a wonderful book.

“This book is not just my story; it's a reflection of the extraordinary journey that unfolded after winning Olympic Gold medals. I feel privileged to have represented sport and Northern Ireland on the world stage, and I am deeply thankful to the people of Northern Ireland and beyond for affording me so many wonderful opportunities in my sporting career."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the Mary Peters Sports Trust, the sporting icon has dedicated her life to nurturing the dreams and aspirations of young athletes, both disabled and able-bodied, providing them with the support and resources they need to reach for the stars in their respective sporting pursuits. The Trust, under her tutelage, has a storied history of transforming dreams into reality, playing a pivotal role in the development of sports in Northern Ireland.

The autobiography, is not only a journey through the life of a sporting legend; it's a powerful means of giving back to the community and ensuring that the legacy of athletic achievement continues to flourish.

Roy Bailie, chairman of Bailie Group, explained: “Today is a very proud day for us as a company and for me as a long-term, personal friend and colleague of Mary Peters, who I had the absolute privilege of working alongside at the Northern Ireland Tourist Board where we were both trustees.

“This collaboration with her new book is a source of immense pride for both Bailie Group and W&G Baird. Mary has given so much back to this country with her talent, intelligence, warm, friendly, and gregarious nature and her readiness with a humorous quip to make everyone smile. She is a true Northern Ireland legend.”

Sporting legend Lady Mary Peters, eagerly examined the first copies of her new highly anticipated autobiography, 'Mary Peters, My Story.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Moffett, managing director at W&G Baird who printed the book, continued: “Mary's life story is nothing short of captivating, and she has touched countless lives through her remarkable journey. The entire team are delighted to have been involved in this fantastic project, and I am excited for readers to discover, like I have, the incredible journey of this extraordinary athlete and person."

With a 160-year legacy of excellence, W&G Baird prints everything from books, brochures, posters to magazines and high-end materials.