Chocolate fans are in for a cocoa powered treat as Hotel Chocolat announces the opening of its latest out-of-town concept store located at Boucher Retail Park in Belfast.

Opening May 11, this latest store from the luxury British cacao grower and chocolatier is home to a Velvetiser Café, serving iconic Velvetised drinking chocolate and other hot drinks. Guests can select from thousands of combinations to personalise their drink including 18 flavours served hot, over ice or as a Choc Shake with dairy milk or a plant-based alternative, plus a variety of toppings.

The team can also help customers find their chocolate ‘Love Match’ based on their preferred flavour profiles including smooth pralines, patisserie-inspired flavours or something tipsy which packs a punch.

The space occupies a prominent 4,750 sq ft unit which seats 44 guests allowing nearby residents to enjoy the sit-in experience, escape and unwind whilst browsing the range of top-quality chocolates.

Commenting on the new store, Hotel Chocolat’s, omnichannel director, Frankie Haynes, said: “After opening nine stores last year in 2023, we’re continuing to drive forward in making retail park experiences that much more enjoyable with the opening of our latest Hotel Chocolat store at Boucher Retail Park in Belfast opening this May.

"Whether our customers are after a relaxing drink in one of our Velvetiser Cafes or would like to explore our range of top-quality chocolate, this new concept store offers guests the opportunity to shop at a more leisurely pace.

“Physical stores are extremely attractive and the beauty of being out-of-town is that we have good accessibility and parking so people can visit with ease. This latest opening is part of our plans to launch many more stores across the country in the next three to five years.”

For eager shoppers keen to get a first glimpse of the new store, Hotel Chocolat will be offering surprise and delight moments to customers who purchase on opening day, as well as 20% off the Velvetiser Cafe for VIP.ME members, the chocolatier’s member club, which is free to join.