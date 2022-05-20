Housing boost worth £22m approved for Ballyclare and Mallusk

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has granted planning permission for two new housing investments in Ballyclare and Mallusk, which will see a total investment of £22m and create up to 90 construction jobs over a three year period.
57 dwellings consisting of detached, semi-detached and chalet bungalows has been approved for Doagh Road Ballyclare close to the new Relief Road. The Hydepark area of Mallusk will see another 55 residential units built in this highly sought after location.
These additional new housing investments are further proof of the confidence investors have in our Borough and is welcome news for local businesses and suppliers.
Chairman of Antrim and Newtownabbey Planning Committee, councillor Sam Flanagan, said: “I am pleased that planning permission has been granted for these two new housing developments. Ballyclare and Mallusk are two prime locations within our Borough with a demand for housing. This will attract new residents and increase footfall to our Town centres.”
The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor Billy Webb, added: “The support we are providing to Ballyclare and Mallusk forms part of our overall Strategy to attract over £1billion of investment to Antrim and Newtownabbey in the next few two to three years. We are well on track to achieve our investment target and create over 2000 new jobs by 2025.”