Housing boost worth £22m approved for Ballyclare and Mallusk

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has granted planning permission for two new housing investments in Ballyclare and Mallusk, which will see a total investment of £22m and create up to 90 construction jobs over a three year period.

57 dwellings consisting of detached, semi-detached and chalet bungalows has been approved for Doagh Road Ballyclare close to the new Relief Road. The Hydepark area of Mallusk will see another 55 residential units built in this highly sought after location.

These additional new housing investments are further proof of the confidence investors have in our Borough and is welcome news for local businesses and suppliers.

Chairman of Antrim and Newtownabbey Planning Committee, councillor Sam Flanagan, said: “I am pleased that planning permission has been granted for these two new housing developments. Ballyclare and Mallusk are two prime locations within our Borough with a demand for housing. This will attract new residents and increase footfall to our Town centres.”