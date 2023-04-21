News you can trust since 1737
Houston Homewares boss joins Strabane Bid Board

The Strabane BID are delighted to announce the appointment of John Houston from Houston Homewares to their Board of Directors.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:35 BST

The appointment took place at the recent AGM of the Strabane BID and brings with him a wealth of business knowledge, experience, and skill to the Board.

Welcoming the news, the chairperson of the Strabane BID Kieran Kennedy said John Houston’s appointment was a positive accolade for the Board.

He said: “John is a highly successful and well-known local business owner who has a wealth of knowledge and experience of business in Strabane. He knows the local area well and its people and has the passion and drive to bring about positive change and improvement for the town.

Houston Homewares boss joins Strabane Bid Board. Kieran Kennedy, Strabane BID chair, John Houston, Strabane BID director and Michael Kelly, Strabane BID vice-chairHouston Homewares boss joins Strabane Bid Board. Kieran Kennedy, Strabane BID chair, John Houston, Strabane BID director and Michael Kelly, Strabane BID vice-chair
"He is committed to Strabane and its people and will work tirelessly to ensure the needs of the town is placed to the fore, as we work collectively to increase footfall for traders and attract more visitors. The Board are excited to have someone of John’s calibre and experience onboard and look forward to collaborating with him to deliver for Strabane.”

John Houston said he is delighted to join the Strabane BID team and is committed to do all he can to ensure Strabane realises its full economic potential.

Acknowledging the current challenges facing the local economy, he said its important now more than ever that businesses in the town unite and collaborate to change the future for Strabane and create an environment that attracts jobs, investment, and economic success.

He added: “I am committed to doing all I can for the people of Strabane and look forward to working with my business colleagues to work in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council and all our strategic partners to put Strabane on the map and provide the support needed to assist and boost business and tourism in the town.

"Strabane BID is an innovative way of allowing businesses to have a direct input into the future of the town and to lead from the front in terms of Strabane’s future.”

