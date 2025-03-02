From transforming a World War II water tank into a mobile bbq to converting a London double-decker bus into a corporate events space, my entrepreneurial journey has been anything but conventional.

Based in Markethill, I’ve always strived to turn my family business into something special. My story began in tourism and hospitality at just 17, working part-time to get my foot in the door.

By the time I was 19, my mum (Fiona), dad (Niall), brother (Conor), and I decided to take a leap of faith and open On The Hoof, a family-run event catering and street-food business in 2015.

We didn’t just want to serve food, we wanted to offer an experience. So, we bought a vintage red double-decker London bus, which we named Ruby and converted it into a corporate events space for weddings and parties, as well as serving teas and coffees.

The natural progression was then to offer a hot food business at these events and so On The Hoof BBQ was born. Specializing in smoked meats, particularly American-style ribs, we didn’t want to settle for an ordinary BBQ setup.

It was mum who suggested building a smoker. We had an old World War II army water tank that had been sitting on the family farm for generations. Originally used to tackle airfield blazes, this tank was just waiting for a new life. So, I put in the time and effort to transform it into a custom-built, Texan-style wood-fired smoker.

Next, we needed the perfect vehicle to match the smoker. After a bit of online searching, we found a 60-year-old American Airstream Globetrotter, and got it shipped over the Atlantic from Cape Cod..and then hit the road in 2017.

When we first started, we were selling street food in Dublin three days a week. The business was focused on serving people working in office buildings for blue-chip companies. But then, when the lockdown hit, everything changed. Offices were empty, and with everyone working from home, the market we had been serving vanished.

But we didn’t give up. We had set up the business to work as a family, and we weren’t about to lose that. We quickly adapted, turning our attention to serving our local community. During lockdown, we launched our food truck for online orders and takeaways. It was an incredible opportunity to build a name for ourselves in Co Armagh, and it worked – thankfully!

In February 2023 we moved into our first premises. Located between Hamiltonsbawn and Richhill the stone barn created On The Hoof Cafe and Restaurant and our food trucks moved in while we worked away inside.

Fast forward to now, and at 29, I’m a graduate engineer blending my diverse background in both tourism and hospitality to bring an authentic Texan BBQ experience to Co Armagh.

Managing On The Hoof has been an exciting learning experience over the past decade. Through this journey, I’ve gained a deep appreciation for the dynamic nature of the industry and the wonderful atmosphere of working in hospitality. There’s something truly special about being part of this sector – it feels more like a calling than just a job. It's a growing industry, and there’s so much potential for anyone willing to put in the effort and creativity.

One of the best things about being a manager is getting to enjoy the best of both worlds. I can dive into the hustle and bustle of the kitchen, perfecting dishes, but then I can step out front and interact with customers. I love seeing how much joy people get from the food we make; knowing that we’re a highlight of their day makes all the hard work worth it.

If anyone is considering a career in tourism or hospitality, I’d say go for it. Like any career, you need the right mindset, but this industry rewards passion and creativity. It’s a field that encourages you to think outside the box, and with dedication, you can achieve incredible things. I’d encourage anyone interested in joining to get stuck in, stay passionate, and be open to learning—because before you know it, you could find yourself running your own business, just like I did.

As someone who’s embraced the flexibility and freedom of working in Northern Ireland’s thriving tourism and hospitality industry, I’m also excited to see more people embrace this sector. Tourism NI is doing great work to encourage others to take the leap.

