Northern Ireland workspace innovator Hubflow is spearheading a rapid expansion of its bespoke office network across London as part of a major launch to take its brand and model to cities across the world.

The office space trailblazer has already launched a suite of at-capacity office locations in the UK capital after bringing its bespoke serviced offices to the former Rolls Royce headquarters.

It now plans to open 100 new London locations as part of a targeted five-year campaign which it calls its ‘HH’ strategy (Hundred Hubflows).

Established in Spring 2020 and capitalising on the success of its central London and Belfast spaces, Hubflow, the brainchild of businessman and property developer Gary McCausland and digital project manager Declan Mellan, has already agreed terms on a suite of additional locations including Mayfair, Bank, Paddington and Waterloo.

Hubflow is also committed to adding key global cities and financial centres to its Hubflow network, targeting New York, Singapore, Tokyo, San Francisco and Los Angeles initially. Closer to home, Hubflow will continue to build on its initial start-up success by adding additional locations in Belfast, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Hubflow chief executive Gary McCausland, said: “Our strategy at Hubflow is simple – we want businesses to grow, be successful and thrive and we provide environments that allow them to do this. Now, more than ever, companies large and small want value for money which means a fixed monthly invoice with no upfront capital costs.

“They want the flexibility of shorter term commitments instead of draconian long term leases whilst also being able to stay as long as they require. Hubflow offers this and more, our commitment is to deliver exceptional bespoke office space ensuring our clients have everything they need to thrive and grow.”

Established during the pandemic, all new outlets will focus on creating ‘bespoke’ headquarters for small and medium-sized companies which require facilities that accommodate between 25 and 125 or more employees at any one time.

“It’s been our mission to create inspiring and vibrant value-for-money office spaces for SMEs and corporates that enables them to thrive, be more productive, more engaged and more successful – and we’ve been overwhelmed with the success achieved so far,” Hubflow managing director Declan Mellan continued.

“The demand for what we offer has far exceeded our expectations and we’re determined to embrace this with strategic plans for additional growth and investment. People want to work and collaborate in an inspirational, no-nonsense environment which has the best facilities on tap, unrivalled high-speed broadband and in an enviable location, which without Hubflow would be out of reach for many.

“The world’s workforce is fast emerging from its lockdown hibernation and people want reassuring flexibility in a business environment where traditionally expensive long-term lease arrangements and hefty up-front costs are a thing of the past.”

Currently, over 400 people are located across the Hubflow sites.

“The way we work has changed forever and it is clear there’s no going back to the past,” Gary explained.

“New technology, digital transformation and an increased focus on sustainability has shown new and established businesses that more flexible working arrangements is a catalyst for growth and positive change, freeing mindsets and the shackles of years gone by.”

Hubflow also has a keen eye on sustainability and the environment and plants a tree for every new sign-up confirmed – including 100 trees for every new office opened – while also using recyclable materials and power technology to limit its carbon footprint.

