Huge growth drive for Northern Ireland logistics firm
A Northern Ireland family-run logistics specialist has grown its partnership with one of the leading UK pallet networks which will increase the number of pallets it handles each day.
Family-run TST Group has been a shareholder of Pallet-Track since 2017 and manages an average of 500 pallets daily via its Birmingham operation.
But the new deal will boost the number of pallets the local trucking company handles per day for Pallet-Track to 800, while also improving efficiency and service for Pallet-Track customers shipping goods across the Irish Sea.
Liam Reid, chief executive officer of TST Group spoke highly of the partnership stating that it will be ‘pivotal development’ for the Northern Ireland firm.
He explained: "Our partnership with Pallet-Track represents a pivotal development for TST Group and Pallet-Track.
“With this partnership, TST Group will now further provide palletised freight collection and final mile delivery services to service both UK and Northern Ireland.
“We look forward to this winning collaboration."
Agreeing Stuart Godman, chief executive officer of Pallet-Track, said: “This is a strategic move to increase Pallet-Track’s presence in Northern Ireland while ensuring we maintain our high levels of customer service.
“TST Group is a highly regarded shareholder member of our network with impressive service levels and the natural choice to support Pallet-Track with our growth in the region.
“We look forward to growing our operation alongside TST Group in Northern Ireland.”