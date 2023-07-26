News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Hughes Insurance NI appoints new chief financial officer

The Northern Ireland businessman brings 28 years’ experience in accounting, banking, and consumer financial services
By Claire Cartmill
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST

Northern Ireland man, Niall Quinn has been appointed as the new chief financial officer at Hughes Insurance.

Coming from Belfast-based medical technology manufacturer, Neurovalens and having held senior roles with Barclays and PwC, Niall brings 28 years’ experience in accounting, banking, and consumer financial services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His new role with the car and motor insurance agency based in Londonderry will see him develop financial strategy, and lead on financial planning responsibilities such as compliance, regulation, and risk management.

Most Popular

Niall said: “I’m confident that my diverse experience can add value throughout the business, specifically as we strengthen our digital strategy and invest in the customer journey.

“Hughes Insurance is a fantastic place to work, my colleagues care passionately about what they do, and many have had an extremely long tenure with the business. I will continue to build upon its ‘people first’ approach to cement our position as a leading insurance broker in Northern Ireland.”

Bernie McHugh Sonner, director of operations and customer Services at Hughes Insurance welcomed the appointment and added: “We’re delighted to have Niall on board as chief financial officer for Hughes Insurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He brings with him a wealth of experience and has already become a valued member of the team, innovating our processes and supporting improved outcomes for our customers.”

Related topics:Niall QuinnNorthern IrelandPwCBarclaysBelfast