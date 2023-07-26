Northern Ireland man, Niall Quinn has been appointed as the new chief financial officer at Hughes Insurance.

Coming from Belfast-based medical technology manufacturer, Neurovalens and having held senior roles with Barclays and PwC, Niall brings 28 years’ experience in accounting, banking, and consumer financial services.

His new role with the car and motor insurance agency based in Londonderry will see him develop financial strategy, and lead on financial planning responsibilities such as compliance, regulation, and risk management.

Niall said: “I’m confident that my diverse experience can add value throughout the business, specifically as we strengthen our digital strategy and invest in the customer journey.

“Hughes Insurance is a fantastic place to work, my colleagues care passionately about what they do, and many have had an extremely long tenure with the business. I will continue to build upon its ‘people first’ approach to cement our position as a leading insurance broker in Northern Ireland.”

Bernie McHugh Sonner, director of operations and customer Services at Hughes Insurance welcomed the appointment and added: “We’re delighted to have Niall on board as chief financial officer for Hughes Insurance.

