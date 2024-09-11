Having seen the difference that they have made to older people and their families across Belfast, Roger and Louise are expanding their services across Country Antrim and open a new office in Ballymena

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A husband and wife team are expanding their successful home care company further afield in County Antrim, boosting the care options for people in the area and giving them a chance to enjoy their later years at home.

Roger and Louise McLaughlin have been running Home Instead Belfast for three years and have already built a team of 40 care professionals who collectively deliver 2,000 hours of care a month. The pair offer a range of care which can be personalised to the client’s individual needs, from companionship to personal care such as help with dressing and bathing, to specialist dementia care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having seen the difference that they have made to older people and their families across Belfast, Roger and Louise decided to expand their services across Country Antrim and open a new office in Ballymena, which also serves Antrim and Carrickfergus.

The couple will bring their popular relationship-led care, matching care professionals to clients based on similar interests, which has led to many of their clients forming strong friendships with care professionals. Not only that, they will bring their minimum one hour care visit model, ensuring that care visits are thorough and that clients are safe and well at home.

Roger explained: “It has been a busy few years establishing and growing a home care company, but we’re certainly not done yet! Families in Belfast have trusted us to do the most important job of all: look after their older loved ones. We’ve been proud to see our care professionals make it possible for people to stay living at home yet receive the care crucial to their wellbeing. We want to mirror this success further afield and provide support to more older people at home, giving their families reassurance that their loved one is in safe hands.

“We have career opportunities available to anyone keen to join as a care professional. Our training is award-winning, and it equips care professionals with skills that are sought-after in the care sector and enable you to deliver care for people with specialist conditions such as dementia and Parkinson’s. We can stand you in excellent stead to undergo a fruitful career path.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A husband and wife team are expanding their successful home care company further afield in County Antrim, boosting the care options for people in the area and giving them a chance to enjoy their later years at home. Louise and Roger McLaughlin, owners of Home Instead Antrim, Ballymena and Carrickfergus

The expansion comes hot off the heels of a streak of success for the company. It has received a ‘5 star employer’ award from independent employee engagement specialist, WorkBuzz, crediting how satisfied care professionals are in their roles. Not only that, Louise was highly commended in the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards, and has been shortlisted for Young Woman in Franchising of the Year at the upcoming NatWest Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWiF) Awards.