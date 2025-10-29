Hyde Park Environmental ‘Go Pink’ as they announce Cancer Focus Northern Ireland as their new charity partner

Hyde Park Environmental has proudly selected Cancer Focus Northern Ireland as their new charity partner. Over the next year, the leading environmental services company will bring its dedicated team together to organise a series of fundraising initiatives, supporting a cause that resonates with staff and customers alike. Their efforts will help ensure that the 1 in 2 people likely to face a cancer diagnosis in Northern Ireland have access to support throughout every stage of their journey.

The partnership launches this October with a Pink Coffee Morning to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Staff across Hyde Park Environmental will come together to share coffee, cake, and conversation, while raising funds for Cancer Focus NI’s vital services. This first event sets the tone for the year ahead as employees learn more about the charity’s mission and commit to further fundraising activities in the months to come.

Laura McKay, Head of People, Culture and Compliance at Hyde Park Environmental, said:

“At Hyde Park Environmental, we’re proud to support Cancer Focus Northern Ireland as our new charity partner. Cancer is an issue that has affected many of our colleagues, friends, and families, and we’re determined to do our part to make a meaningful difference. From events like our Pink Coffee Morning to future fundraising challenges, we’re committed to supporting this remarkable charity and helping it continue its vital work across Northern Ireland.”

Nicholas Dummigan, Marketing Manager Hyde Park Environmental and Laura McKay, Head of People & Culture Hyde Park Environmental

Alongside fundraising, Hyde Park Environmental will also prioritise the health and wellbeing of its workforce by partnering with Cancer Focus NI to deliver initiatives such as stop smoking stands, care in the sun clinics, and a visit from the charity’s Keeping Well Van to encourage employees to take positive steps to lower their risk of cancer.

Eoin Caughey, Corporate Fundraising Officer at Cancer Focus NI, thanked Hyde Park Environmental for their support:

“This partnership comes at an exciting time for Cancer Focus NI as we have recently opened our first Therapeutic Support Centre in Enniskillen, with more planned in the coming years. We’re so grateful to Hyde Park Environmental for joining us on this journey and helping us bring vital cancer support services closer to communities across Northern Ireland.”

As part of its new strategic direction, Cancer Focus NI will establish a network of Therapeutic Support Centres across Northern Ireland in the years ahead. The support of local businesses will be key in turning this vision into a reality.