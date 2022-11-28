The new Archimedes screw hydroelectric structure is not only visually stunning, but combines the generation of green energy with a new tourist draw to the Inverness region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent months have seen the Hydro Ness project receive a host of high-profile awards.

These include: Best Small Project under £10 million at the British Construction Industry Awards 2022; Merit Award at the British Constructional Steel Association Awards, the Small Projects Category of the Tekla Awards; The Scottish Highlands and Islands Renewable Energy Award: Best Onshore Renewable Project and the Engaging Scotland Award at The VIBES awards.

The project has also been shortlisted in The Scottish Green Energy Awards 2022 to be held on Thursday, December 1 in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This unique hydroelectric scheme on the River Ness in the Scottish Highlands produces 92kW of power. All the green electricity produced will be used to power the adjacent Inverness Leisure Centre.

With its combined visitor centre, the project has been hailed as one of the most ground-breaking feats of civil engineering undertaken in the UK over recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omagh-based HydroNI was responsible for the hydraulic design, calculating how the power of the river could be best harnessed to generate so much green energy. HydroNI also led the design team and were joint principal contractor along with Garvagh-based P Bradley & Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore Concrete was specifically engaged to demonstrate how precast concrete could be used to achieve the flow channels required through the turbine house.

Adrian Bradley, director of P Bradley & Co, said: “Historically having had a strong working relationship with all the various entities of the

Advertisement Hide Ad

wider team; we were confident of the collective ability to create something ‘special’. Hydro Ness is true testament to fact that when likeminded construction professionals combine their skills that great things can be achieved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cutting edge innovation is reflected in every aspect of the Hydro Ness initiative.

Furthermore, the concrete mix used by Moore Concrete embodies 35% less carbon than a typical concrete and was used in the many and varied precast units making up the overall structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rasharkin-based Hasson Engineering Solutions was key in bringing the artistic vision to life. Company staff undertook the structural engineering design including the multi-faceted polished stainless-steel roof panels.

M Hasson & Sons, also based in Rasharkin, were responsible for the detailing, fabrication and installation of both the structural steel and the roof panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of companies form Northern Ireland were involved in the recent development of the Hydro Ness project in Scotland

Pomeroy-based ‘The Tech Guys’ designed and installed the feature lighting which can be programmed to co-ordinate with any event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerard Murphy for HydroNI, continued: “Hydro Ness uses simple, effective and proven engineering that works with nature, rather than against, it to create renewable energy.

“By harnessing the natural power of the river to create energy the scheme won’t negatively impact the natural environment. Specific technology has been used to ensure that salmon habitats are protected while the fish can navigate the Ness River without risk of harm. This will be demonstrated through a connected fish counter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilbert Moore, managing director for Moore Concrete, added: “The collaborative effort between all of the companies involved was a great thing to be a part of. The praise and recognition the completed project has been receiving is testimony to the tremendous skills’ base of the work force not only within our company, but NI as a whole.”

Hydro Ness represents a collaborative project, bringing together the very best design, manufacturing and construction talents that Northern Ireland has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad