Hypnotherapist Elle Kay launches new free wellness app for busy overwhelmed minds

Most people already know what they should be doing to feel healthier, but constant pressure and stress can make it hard to follow through. In fact, 91% of UK adults say they’ve experienced high or extreme levels of pressure or stress in the past year (Mental Health UK, 2025).

That’s because lasting change isn’t just about willpower, it’s about what’s happening in the mind. The Elle Kay app is designed to make change feel easier, calmer, and more natural.

Registered hypnotherapist Elle Kay has launched a simple, powerful mindset app designed for busy minds that struggle to stay on track. Built especially for people who already know what they want, but just can’t seem to follow through, the app helps users break free from burnout loops, self-sabotage, and unhealthy habits.

Created by Elle Kay, a professionally accredited hypnotherapist with a diploma in behavioural neuroscience and over 20 years of experience in education and wellbeing, the app offers bite-sized, self-led hypnotherapy courses on stress, confidence, weight loss, emotional habits, and more.

Elle Kay is on a mission to make personal transformation feel easy, with her brand-new self-hypnosis app in hand.

It’s ideal for professionals juggling work, family, and high expectations, who are tired of the ‘just try harder’ advice and want something that actually works with how the brain is wired.

Now available to download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, the free Elle Kay app opens with a free mini course called Make Change Easy. This includes a short audio session, a subliminal audio, a mindset video, and a gentle workbook offering a calm, clear way to begin rewiring the mind for real results.

All content inside the app is created by Elle herself, who knows first-hand how damaging stress can be. After being rushed to hospital with a stress-related heart condition, Elle rebuilt her life from the ground up. She left her career, retrained in hypnotherapy and dedicated herself to understanding how real transformation happens - not through pushing harder, but through rewiring the mind at its roots. Her mission is to help people create lasting change in a way that feels calm, grounded, and doable.

Elle Kay, founder of the app, says: “I created this because people are exhausted. They’re in survival mode, overwhelmed, and constantly told to just 'get motivated' but that doesn’t work. This app is built on neuroscience and hypnotherapy, and it’s designed to make change feel easy again. You don’t need hours or a long morning routine, you just need 15 minutes a day to start feeling better. Seeing the app go live is such a proud moment for me, because I know it’s going to help so many people.”

About Elle Kay