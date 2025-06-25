Hilton has announced the opening of The Marcus Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, breathing new life into a landmark Victorian building and marking the brand’s debut in Northern Ireland.

Set along the dramatic North Atlantic coastline, Portrush is known for its scenic beaches, rich heritage, and old-world charm. Embracing the spirit of this seaside town, the 80-room hotel offers a guest experience rooted in storytelling and discovery.

The hotel invites guests to step into a world of whimsical design, coastal charm, and curated experiences – inspired by the fictional character Marcus, a comic-book-style adventurer. Illustrations from Marcus’s journeys adorn the walls, while displays of treasures collected during his daring exploits bring the story to life. Younger guests can enjoy a complimentary storybook, ‘The Adventures of Marcus,’ adding a playful touch to their stay. From the logo to the interiors, every detail connects back to Marcus’s adventurous spirit, creating an immersive atmosphere that echoes the town’s seafaring past.

The Marcus Portrush occupies a beautifully restored Victorian building that served as a hotel and artisan bakery for over 85 years between 1895 and the 1980s.

The £11 million renovation carefully preserves historic features, including original mosaic signage, decorative floor mosaics reflecting the site’s rich hospitality heritage, and the restored tiled façade. Historical photographs displayed throughout the hotel celebrate Portrush’s heritage as a Victorian tourist resort, while the interior design draws inspiration from the surrounding coastline, blending a contemporary palette with nods to the natural landscape.

Stephen Cassidy, senior vice president, UK & Ireland, Hilton, said: “Northern Ireland has seen a strong rise in tourism in recent years, drawing travellers from around the world to experience its unique charm. As the only internationally branded hotel in Portrush, The Marcus Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, offers high-quality accommodation with an authentic local touch – making it the perfect base for visitors eager to explore all that Northern Ireland has to offer.”

Developed under a franchise agreement with Andras House Ltd, Northern Ireland’s largest hotel group, the hotel is expected to boost the local economy by £1.1 million in annual visitor spending and will create over 40 permanent jobs.

Rajesh Rana, director at Andras House, added: “I am delighted to be welcoming our first guests to this exciting and high-profile project.

"Portrush has so much history and fond memories created here over the years, and our architects and designers have responded by delivering a scheme that embody these stories in a modern style. This investment of £11million will bring much needed modern hotel accommodation to the area, helping to regenerate the Main Street of Portrush and secure its future as a must-go tourism destination.”

Culinary delights await at Nemesis, the hotel’s Asian fusion restaurant, named after the mythical giant octopus from Marcus’s tales. Drawing on flavours discovered through his travels, the menu offers reimagined classics – like Irish sirloin steak with bone marrow butter and Asian steak sauce – alongside vibrant dishes such as Korean bibimbap with beef, steamed rice, Asian vegetables, and kimchi, finished with a perfectly fried egg.

The Heritage Cocktail Bar evokes the charm of snug harbour bars, with low ceilings, rich textures, and a warm, intimate atmosphere. Its curated drinks list features cocktails crafted from artisan Irish spirits and select international favourites. Signature serves include the Orra Margarita – inspired by the winding beauty of Orra Drive, a scenic stretch through the Antrim Glens. This Northern twist on a classic blends Poitín with mango for a bold, tropical finish.

Nearby attractions include the Bushmills Whiskey Distillery and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Giant’s Causeway – popular with hikers, surfers, artists, and families. The hotel will open in time to welcome guests for golf’s 153rd Open Championship – one of the sport’s four majors – returning to Royal Portrush Golf Club from 13–20 July 2025, its first staging in Northern Ireland since 2019.

1 . The Marcus Hotel Portrush Tapestry Collection by Hilton debuts in Northern Ireland with £11million The Marcus Hotel Portrush opening date set Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . The Marcus Hotel Portrush Tapestry Collection by Hilton debuts in Northern Ireland with £11million The Marcus Hotel Portrush opening date set Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . The Marcus Hotel Portrush Tapestry Collection by Hilton debuts in Northern Ireland with £11million The Marcus Hotel Portrush opening date set. Pictured is the lobby Photo: u Photo Sales