'I am extremely pleased': Belfast tech firm reports 18% revenue rise to £14.6million as recurring income surges
Half-year revenues have risen at Diaceutics, a Belfast-based technology and services provider, following a period of operational and commercial progress.
In results covering the the half year to June 30 2025, Diaceutics said it had delivered another period of strong organic growth, platform expansion, and commercial execution, supporting continued confidence in meeting growth and profitability targets for the year to December 31 2025.
Revenues grew 18% to £14.6m in the half, up 22% on a constant currency basis.
Annual recurring revenue (ARR) was up 16% to £16.4m, with recurring revenue now representing 70 per cent of total H1 revenues.
During the period, a new enterprise-wide agreement was signed, bringing the total to eight, representing £10.1m in ARR.
Ryan Keeling, Diaceutics' chief executive, said: "I am extremely pleased to report another period of strong operational and commercial execution, marked by double-digit organic revenue growth, expanding customer adoption and increased recurring revenue visibility.
"Despite macro-economic uncertainties globally, our customers remain active as they seek our help to improve patient access to therapy, capture lost revenue and increase profitability. Our continued growth demonstrates the significant value our customers place on our solutions, reflected by the increasing number of therapeutic brands we are working with.
"Our deepening engagement with enterprise clients, consistent growth in therapeutic brand count, and strong pipeline coverage into the historically stronger second half of the year, gives us confidence in delivering against both growth and profitability targets for the full year."
